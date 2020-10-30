Hear The Previously Unreleased Jazz Version Of “Come Down In Time,” One Of Elton John’s Greatest Songs

Man, what a day for anniversaries. Stankonia! All That You Can’t Leave Behind! The Dynasty: Roc La Familia! And that’s just in the year 2000, but if you go a couple decades back you will realize today also marks the 50th anniversary of Elton John’s beloved Tumbleweed Connection. (In the UK, that is; it was released in early 1971 in America.) Elton himself has decided to commemorate the occasion.

To mark Tumbleweed Connection’s birthday, Elton John has shared a new “jazz version” of “Come Down In Time,” which our editor-in-chief Scott Lapatine says is one of his greatest songs. (Personally, I think “Amoreena” is the best song on Tumbleweed Connection.) The song’s out today as a limited edition vinyl, with “Ballad Of A Well-Known Gun (DJM Studio)” as the B-side.

This version of “Come Down In Time” was apparently lost all this time. During the hunt for rarities for Elton’s forthcoming boxset Jewel Box, someone came across the jazz version in the archives. It’s about twice as long as the version we all know from Tumbleweed Connection, and for the first half it basically still sounds like “Come Down In Time.” But then at the end the band goes through a bit of jazzy jamming, hence “Jazz Version.” Check it out and revisit the Tumbleweed Connection rendition of the song below.

The “Come Down In Time” vinyl is limited to 5,000 copies and is available here.