Burna Boy – “20 10 20″

On October 20th, the Nigerian military opened fire on peaceful protesters demonstrating against the brutality of the country’s special police unit SARS. And now Nigerian pop futurist Burna Boy, who just released his new album Twice As Tall in August, has shared a new song addressing the tragedy.

“The proceeds of this song will be used to support families of victims and people suffering affliction as a result of the Lekki shootings,” Burna Boy says. “May the heavens open and celebrate all our fallen heroes who have died for this movement from the very beginning. Rest in peace to all the beautiful lives lost.” Listen below.