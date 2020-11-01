Watch The Strokes Perform On Saturday Night Live For Halloween

The Strokes were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live’s Halloween night episode last night. They performed “The Adults Are Talking” and “Bad Decisions,” both tracks from their most recent album The New Abnormal. It was the band’s fourth time appearing on the show following performances in 2002, 2006, and 2011. Watch below.

Elsewhere in the show, Ice Cube and Lil Wayne were impersonated in the episode’s cold open for their recent Trump endorsements and there was another Broadway medley in a sketch called “New York Musical,” in the vein of “Lobster Diner” and “Bodega Bathroom.”

During the farewells, host John Mulaney wore a shirt paying tribute to the late SNL music producer Hal Willner. Next week’s musical guest has not been announced yet, though Dave Chapelle was revealed to be the host.