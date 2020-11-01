Stage Collapses At Rod Wave Concert

A stage collapsed at a concert in Atlanta where the Florida rapper Rod Wave was scheduled to perform on Saturday. Video from the event, which took place at Morris Brown College, circulated online showing the up-and-coming rapper and a crew of people entering onto a stage that proceeded to fall out from under them. The concert was reportedly cancelled following the incident, though Rod Wave and everyone else appear to be OK, and the rapper was posting jokes about the incident on Instagram soon after it happened.

Rod wave must’ve thought the world was ending when the stage collapsed 😭 pic.twitter.com/0hi1MdguuS — 🇧🇧 (@Rahsheem_) November 1, 2020

Rod Wave really broke the floor before the first song 💀🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZZspuyiuX7 — 🤽‍♂️ (@YungDaniel300) November 1, 2020