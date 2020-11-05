Chilly Gonzales Announces Christmas Album Feat. Feist & Jarvis Cocker

Pianist and pop music scholar Chilly Gonzales has announced a new Christmas album out next week. A Very Chilly Christmas features covers of David Berman’s “Snow Is Falling In Manhattan,” Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and a whole bunch of holiday standards along with one original song, “The Banister Bough.” Feist and Jarvis Cocker are both featured on the Purple Mountains cover, and Feist also helps out on the new track.

“Christmas is a time of very mixed intense emotion for me, and the existing canon often sounds like a forced smile,” Gonzales says. “Christmas is a typical time for superficial happiness, but also a time for reflection and mourning the sad events throughout the year. The songs of A very chilly christmas make room for a more authentic interpretation of this very peculiar 2020 holiday season.”

Preview Gonzales’ cover of “Silent Night” and check out the album’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLSIT:

01 “Silent Night”

02 “Good King Wenceslas”

03 “Silver Bells”

04 “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”

05 “Last Christmas”

06 “The Banister Bough” (Feat. Feist)

07 “Jingle Bells”

08 “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Mariah Carey Cover)

09 “In The Bleak Midwinter” (Feat. Jarvis Cocker)

10 “Snow Is Falling In Manhattan (Purple Mountains Cover) (Feat. Jarvis Cocker & Feist)

11 “O Tannenbaum”

12 “Maria Durch Ein Dornwald Ging”

13 “O Come, All Ye Faithful”

14 “We Three Kings”

15 “Auld Lang Mynor”

A Very Chilly Christmas is out 11/13 via Gonzales’ Gentle Threat imprint. Pre-order it here.