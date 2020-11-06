Chai – “Plastic Love” (Mariya Takeuchi Cover)

CHAI still haven’t confirmed a full-length follow-up to last year’s PUNK LP, but we’ve been hearing a lot from the sweetly eccentric Japanese pop-rock band. Last month, they capped off a steady stream of one-off tracks with the news that they were signing to Sub Pop. The announcement was accompanied by another single, the supremely chill “Donuts Mind If I Do.” And today, they’re sharing its B-side, a cover of Japanese pop singer Mariya Takeuchi’s 1984 city pop classic “Plastic Love.” Check out CHAI’s take on it below.

“Donuts Mind If I Do” b/w “Plastic Love” is out 11/6 via Sub Pop Pre-order it here.