The War On Drugs Share A Live Track And Announce Podcast

A little over a month ago, the War On Drugs announced a live album with the extremely accurate title LIVE DRUGS. Curated from a ton of gigs spanning five years, it was whittled down and sequenced to approximate an actual War On Drugs show. It’s also positioned as something of a pivot from one era, that of Lost In The Dream and A Deeper Understanding and the band becoming what they are today, and the next. The latter is presumably looming on the horizon: A couple weeks after announcing LIVE DRUGS, the band debuted a new song called “Ocean Of Darkness” on Fallon.

Today, they’re back with some more news: The War On Drugs are also getting into the podcast game! You can now hear a trailer for the Super High Quality Podcast, which bears the same name as Adam Granduciel’s new label (the one that’s putting out LIVE DRUGS). It will be a four episode series, kicking off on 11/23, a couple days after LIVE DRUGS’ release day. It’s airing weekly from there. In each episode, the band — along with their guitar tech Dominic East — works through the stories of how different live renditions of Drugs classics came to be.

Along with today’s news, the Drugs have also shared another track from the forthcoming live collection. This time, it’s their take on Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally Like A Martyr,” which became a recurring highlight at their shows over the years. Check it out below.

LIVE DRUGS is out 11/20 via Super High Quality Records. Pre-order it here.