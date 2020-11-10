Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler Finally Breaks His Legendary Silence On “WAP”: “Cardi B Pisses Me Off”

How does Geezer Butler, bassist and primary lyricist for Black Sabbath, feel about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP“? To be clear, no one asked, but in a new in-depth interview with Kerrang!, he tells us anyway. “WAP” comes up after Butler says he’s working on a song called “Unspeakable Elvis,” which is “really about the fact that whatever new music comes out, it’s viewed as the devil’s music.”

“I remember when Elvis came out everybody said he was Satan. And then in the ‘60s and ‘70s he became America’s national treasure,” Butler says. “It happens with every new wave of music. Like metal, obviously. The Christians were going mental when Sabbath came about. And then when rap came about, people were up in arms about that and certain words that rappers were using. I have to say, though, that Cardi B pisses me off with that WAP song. It’s disgusting! But there you go.”

“A friend of mine didn’t know what the song was about but his 10-year-old girl was singing it! I was like ‘What?!’” Butler continues. “To put it on album, fair enough. But to put it out as a single? That’s a it’s a bit much. Then again, I’m 71. A bloody old goat!” A geezer, some might say.

