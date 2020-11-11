Alec Baillie, Of Leftöver Crack & Choking Victim, Has Died

Alec Baillie, bassist for the underground-beloved New York punk bands Choking Victim and Leftöver Crack, has died. As Brooklyn Vegan reports, Leftöver Crack shared the news of Baillie’s death on their Facebook page. Baillie’s age and cause of death have not been reported.

Baillie, a New York native went to high school with his future Choking Victim/Leftöver Crack bandmate Scott “Stza” Sturgeon. In high school, Baillie played in a ska band called Agent 99 and then played in the punk band No Commercial Value with Sturgeon. Baillie first joined Sturgeon’s ska-punk band Choking Victim in 1995, and he was an on-and-off member of the group until their 1998 breakup. (Choking Victim broke up on the first day of recording their only album, 1998’s No Gods, No Masters. Baillie didn’t play on that one, but he did co-write the song “5 Finger Discount.”)

After Choking Victim broke up, Sturgeon formed the politically-charged, ska-influenced crust-punk band Leftöver Crack, and Baillie joined up. Leftöver Crack signed to Hellcat, the Epitaph subsidiary run by Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong, and they released their debut album Mediocre Generica in 2001. (They’d originally planned to call it Shoot The Kids At School, and the band broke from the label after Epitaph refused to release it with that title.) The band eventually moved to Jello Biafra’s Alternative Tentacles label and released the sophomore LP Fuck World Trade in 2004. Leftöver Crack have stayed intermittently, chaotically active in the years since, and Choking Victim have also played a few reunion shows over the years.

Below, check out a few examples of Baillie’s work with Choking Victim and Leftöver Crack.