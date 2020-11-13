3OH!3 Are Back, With 100 Gecs

New Music November 13, 2020 12:34 AM By James Rettig

3OH!3, the duo behind such ’00s trash-pop hits like “Don’t Trust Me” and the Katy Perry-featuring “Starstrukk,” are back. Their first new single in four years is a collaboration with 100 Gecs, another duo who clearly have an affection for the kind of digital ruckus that 3OH!3 were making over a decade ago. Their team-up, which is called “Lonely Machines,” is out now and it signals a new era for the group, who started teasing their return a few days ago. Check it out below.

