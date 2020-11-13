The Sons Of Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, & Stone Temple Pilots Members Have Formed A Band

The sons of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, and Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland have formed a band together. And Ultimate Classic Rock reports that that band, Suspect208, has just released its debut single, “Long Awaited.”

Suspect208’s drummer London Hudson, Slash’s 18-year-old son, announced the release on Instagram with a photo of himself alongside Tye Trujillo, Noah Weiland, and guitarist Niko Tsangaris, who does not appear to be related to a famous rock star. “We got more shit coming soon,” he promised.

Tye Trujillo played bass in Korn when he was 12, and Hudson and Tsangaris are childhood friends whose band Classless Act opened for Slash at the Hollywood Palladium last year. Noah Weiland, who is almost 20, is the oldest member of the band. Check out their song below.