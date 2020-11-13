The Sons Of Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, & Stone Temple Pilots Members Have Formed A Band

News November 13, 2020 2:05 PM By Peter Helman

The Sons Of Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, & Stone Temple Pilots Members Have Formed A Band

News November 13, 2020 2:05 PM By Peter Helman

The sons of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, and Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland have formed a band together. And Ultimate Classic Rock reports that that band, Suspect208, has just released its debut single, “Long Awaited.”

Suspect208’s drummer London Hudson, Slash’s 18-year-old son, announced the release on Instagram with a photo of himself alongside Tye Trujillo, Noah Weiland, and guitarist Niko Tsangaris, who does not appear to be related to a famous rock star. “We got more shit coming soon,” he promised.

Tye Trujillo played bass in Korn when he was 12, and Hudson and Tsangaris are childhood friends whose band Classless Act opened for Slash at the Hollywood Palladium last year. Noah Weiland, who is almost 20, is the oldest member of the band. Check out their song below.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    Watch Ariana Grande & Thundercat Do “Them Changes” At Adult Swim Fest

    9 mins ago

    Kylie Minogue Is The First Woman With A #1 UK Album 5 Decades In A Row

    34 mins ago

    Octavian Dropped By Label After Abuse Allegations

    1 hour ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    18 hours ago

    Post Malone Was Almost On The New Fleet Foxes Album

    19 hours ago

    more from News