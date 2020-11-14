Kylie Minogue Is The First Woman With A #1 UK Album 5 Decades In A Row

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

News November 14, 2020 11:50 AM By Peter Helman

With the chart-topping debut of her new album Disco, Kylie Minogue has become the first female artist to have a #1 album in the UK five decades in a row. “That sounds crazy to me. I’m 52 years old,” the Australian singer told Reuters of her accomplishment.

Only Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Paul Weller, Bruce Springsteen, and David Gilmour have previously achieved that record; the Beatles, Elvis Presley, the Rolling Stones, and Bob Dylan have also had a #1 album in five different decades, but not consecutively.

Disco is Minogue’s eighth UK #1 album, putting her one ahead of Elton John, George Michael, and Cliff Richard. It notched 55,000 sales in its opening week, also the best opening week of any UK release in 2020 so far.

