Watch DIIV Cover Psychic TV’s “The Orchids”

Last month, we threw a Save Stereogum livestream event for our VIP crowdfunding donors. One of the performances was from DIIV, who offered up a brand-new cover of Psychic TV’s “The Orchids,” which appears on the band’s 1983 album Dreams Less Sweet. The band has now shared it for all to watch and it comes with a tribute to Psychic TV leader Genesis P-Orridge, who passed away earlier this year: “truly one of the most revolutionary and inspiring musicians of the century.” Watch below.

we recorded this cover a few months ago for @Stereogum’s livestream, here it is again for those who missed it. rip @GenesisBPO, truly one of the most revolutionary and inspiring musicians of the century listen here: https://t.co/pjlumv1RXs — DIIV 🌹 (@DIIV) November 15, 2020