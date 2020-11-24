Arab Strap – “Compersion Pt. 1″

Back in September, the Scottish duo Arab Strap returned with “The Turning Of Our Bones,” their first piece of new music in 15 years. Today, they’re back with an announcement of a whole lot more. As Days Get Dark, their first album since 2005’s The Last Romance, will be out in March. “It’s about hopelessness and darkness. But in a fun way,” Aidan Moffat promised. Sounds like an Arab Strap album!

As Days Get Dark supposedly bears the trademarks of Arab Strap’s sound — particularly Moffat’s bleak, wry lyrics sung-spoke over electronics and weird textures — while aiming to avoid any kind of nostalgic throwback to the group’s ’90s origins. Also, amusingly, it has a song called “Kebabylon.” “This album feels like its own new thing to me,” Moffat said in a statement. “It’s definitely Arab Strap, but an older and wiser one, and quite probably a better one.” Malcolm Middleton added: “We’ve had enough distance from our earlier work to reappraise and dissect the good and bad elements of what we did. Not many bands get to do this, so it’s great to split up.”

Along with the announcement, the duo have shared a new song called “Compersion Pt. 1.” Moffat says the song “depicts a quest to find the ever-elusive unicorn; to bond fluidly — and safely! — with the like-minded and adventurous, in the comforting arms of an anonymous hotel … and the stark realization that you never really wanted it.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Turning Of Our Bones”

02 “Another Clockwork Day”

03 “Compersion Pt. 1”

04 “Bluebird”

05 “Kebabylon”

06 “Tears On Tour”

07 “Here Comes Comus!”

08 “Fable Of The Urban Fox”

09 “I Was Once A Weak Man”

10 “Sleeper”

11 “Just Enough”

UK/IRELAND TOUR DATES:

09/04 – Manchester @ Manchester Academy 2

09/05 – Dublin @ Vicar St.

09/06 – Birmingham @ The Mill

09/07 – Bristol @ SWX

09/08 – London @ Electric Ballroom

09/09 – Newcastle Upon Tyne @ Boiler Shop

09/10 – Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom

As Days Get Dark is out 3/5 via Rock Action. Pre-order it here.