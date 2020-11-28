Selena Gomez fans are leaping to her defense after the new Saved By The Bell reboot seemed to poke fun at her kidney transplant. One scene contained the graffiti “Does Selena Gomez even have kidneys?” on a wall in the background; another reportedly featured two characters speculating about the identity of her kidney donor.

“I don’t fucking care if it’s a relevant tv show or a flopped one, making fun of someone else’s health and someone’s struggle will NEVER be okay!” one fan tweeted. “What fucked up people would think this is funny in any way? This is absolutely disgusting & horrendous behavior!” RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ is now a trending topic on Twitter.

Selena Gomez received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa in 2017 due to complications from lupus. During the procedure, Gomez broke an artery and had to have an additional emergency surgery. “We didn’t want to tell anybody because recovery was very hard for us, and we went through a depression at the time,” Raisa said in a 2018 interview. “We kind of just wanted to be normal and not have that attention on us.”

Apparently there’s a second scene where two characters discuss who gave her the kidney… they throw names like Justin Bieber’s mom and “her best friend” Demi Lovato. Not sure how discussing Selena’s health in this way could ever advance a storyline or plot… — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) November 28, 2020

the new saved by the bell reboot made fun of her kidney transplant, in the background “does selena gomez even have a kidne?” was written on the wall and there was a scene where characters were “speculating” who her kidney donor was — cat is meeting darren ミ☆ (@rosestaylena) November 28, 2020

RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ has been trending online after the #SavedByTheBell reboot poked fun at her kidney transplant in two different scenes, one featuring graffiti on the wall and the other featuring speculation about her kidney donor. pic.twitter.com/KvEQqX8fzJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 28, 2020

UPDATE: NBC’s Peacock streaming service has apologized for the scenes and donated to Selena Gomez’s lupus charity, per the Hollywood Reporter. “We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health,” Peacock, NBC Universal, and the show’s executive producers said in a statement. “We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.”