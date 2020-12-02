Your Old Droog – “Kyrgyzstan”

Later this week, the Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog will release his new album Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition. The new album is Droog’s follow-up to last year’s Jewelry, the LP where Droog explored his Jewish heritage. On the new one, the Ukrainian-born Droog talks about his Eastern European identity — or, in any case, he does that when he’s not talking shit.

A couple of weeks ago, Droog released the massive posse cut “Pravda,” which featured on-fire guest-verses from Black Thought, El-P, Mach-Hommy, and Tha God Fahim. On the new single “Kyrgyzstan,” Droog does everything himself, talking slick over a murmuring, ominous beat and rhyming “had the ice-cold pussy melting” with “faded like Boris Yeltsin.” Listen below.

Talking to Consequence Of Sound, Droog says:

When I was teenager, I remember walking home all alone past what had to have been some sort of smoked fish factory. I remember walking that path many nights. I remember how lonely I would feel, trekking home at wild hours of the night all by myself. I don’t feel alone anymore. I feel that I have not only my Eastern European brothers and sisters behind me, but my family from Central Asia as well. I hid from my heritage for many years, sometimes out of pure survival. It took a long time to fully embrace who I am.

Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition is out 12/4. Pre-order it here.