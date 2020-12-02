G Herbo Faces Federal Fraud Charges

Young Chicago rap star G Herbo is facing charges after being named in a federal fraud case alleging that he, his promoter and manager Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, and other members of his crew used aliases and stolen identities to charge over $1.5 million worth of services and goods — including private jets, limousine rides, exotic car rentals, a vacation at a villa in Jamaica, a personal chef and security team, and two designer puppies — over a four-year period.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the 14-count indictment, filed in Massachusetts in September and made public today, charges Herbo, Strong — identified as the ringleader — and four other defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. They used text messaging and social media to share stolen credit card information and identities obtained from the dark web, which they referred to as “cards,” “moves,” or “joints.”

G Herbo already has a criminal record in Chicago including a misdemeanor weapons charge and two years’ probation, downgraded from felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, stemming from a 2018 traffic stop. Strong is facing additional pending fraud charges brought in Georgia last year. Just this week, Herbo was named in Forbes‘ 30 under 30 music list. “NEVER PAID ATTENTION 2 ACCOLADES CANT START NOW… & I CANT STOP NOW!!” he wrote on Instagram.