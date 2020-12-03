Shame – “Snow Day”

A couple weeks ago, Shame announced their long-awaited sophomore outing, Drunk Tank Pink. We’ve already heard a couple tracks from it, including “Alphabet” and “Water In The Well.” Today, they’re back with another.

Shame’s latest is called “Snow Day.” “A lot of this album focuses on the subconscious and dreams, this song being the pivotal moment of these themes,” frontman Charlie Steen said in a statement. “A song about love that is lost and the comfort and displeasure that comes after you close your eyes, fall into sleep, and are forced to confront yourself.”

Drunk Tank Pink is touted as an ambitious expansion of Shame’s sound. “Snow Day” might be the most striking example of that so far. The song has a constant tension and propulsion to it, but also slips between various dramatic passages, ultimately feeling more epic than its five minute runtime would suggest. “Snow Day” comes with a video of drone footage shot near the Scottish Borders. Check it out below.

Drunk Tank Pink is out 1/15 via Dead Oceans.