Shame – “Snow Day”

Sam Gregg

New Music December 3, 2020 11:29 AM By Ryan Leas

Shame – “Snow Day”

Sam Gregg

New Music December 3, 2020 11:29 AM By Ryan Leas

A couple weeks ago, Shame announced their long-awaited sophomore outing, Drunk Tank Pink. We’ve already heard a couple tracks from it, including “Alphabet” and “Water In The Well.” Today, they’re back with another.

Shame’s latest is called “Snow Day.” “A lot of this album focuses on the subconscious and dreams, this song being the pivotal moment of these themes,” frontman Charlie Steen said in a statement. “A song about love that is lost and the comfort and displeasure that comes after you close your eyes, fall into sleep, and are forced to confront yourself.”

Drunk Tank Pink is touted as an ambitious expansion of Shame’s sound. “Snow Day” might be the most striking example of that so far. The song has a constant tension and propulsion to it, but also slips between various dramatic passages, ultimately feeling more epic than its five minute runtime would suggest. “Snow Day” comes with a video of drone footage shot near the Scottish Borders. Check it out below.

Drunk Tank Pink is out 1/15 via Dead Oceans.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Los Lobos’ “La Bamba”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    4 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    5 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Taking Leave Of Absence After Controversial Andy Ngo Tweet

    2 days ago

    Corey Taylor Discusses Gen Z “Trying To Cancel Eminem,” Likening It To Salem Witch Trials

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest