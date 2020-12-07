In 1983, Joe Esposito, a former member of Donna Summer collaborators Brooklyn Dreams, recorded a song called “You’re The Best,” which he co-wrote with Rocky composer Bill Conti and Earth, Wind & Fire collaborator Allee Willis. Years later, Esposito said that he’d originally intended the song for the Rocky III soundtrack but that it got bumped for Survivor’s “Eye Of The Tiger.” Esposito also said that he submitted “You’re The Best” for the Flashdance soundtrack but that it got rejected for Michael Sembello’s “Maniac.” But “You’re The Best” still found its way into cinematic history, scoring the karate-tournament montage in the 1984 classic The Karate Kid.

The Karate Kid has lingered in the public consciousness, thanks in part to the TV show Cobra Kai, which recasts Karate Kid villain Johnny Lawrence as a conflicted hero. The extremely watchable Cobra Kai was first made for YouTube Red, and it’s recently become a hit for Netflix. Last night, at the MTV TV & Music Awards, the network honored William Zabka, the actor who plays Johnny, with an award called GOAT: Zero To Hero. Zabka accepted the award remotely, and he gave part of his acceptance speech in character as Johnny.

Congratulations to @WilliamZabka for kicking butt, taking names, and receiving the honor of Zero to Hero at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time! 👊🏆 pic.twitter.com/7n1kdIBoKt — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020

To mark the occasion, MTV also did a supremely goofy and MTV-ish thing. They brought in EDM DJ Steve Aoki and Blink-182 Travis Barker for a live remix of “You’re The Best,” now with bass-drops. Joe Esposito did not participate. Instead, Aoki and Barker wore the skeleton costumes from The Karate Kid and jumped around for an awkardly-CGI’ed-in remote audience. It was weird! Watch below.

MTV really missed an opportunity here. If you’re going to get people who were active in the late ’90s punk scene to salute William Zabka, why wouldn’t you just spring for a Sweep The Leg Johnny reunion?