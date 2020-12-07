Watch The Seattle Supergroup Of Ben Gibbard, Isaac Brock, Mark Lanegan, & Duff McKagan Cover “Highwayman”

Each year, the Seattle Children’s Hospital throws a benefit called SMooCH, AKA Seattle Musicians For Children’s Hospital. There have been some pretty serious lineups in the past, anchored by but not exclusively featuring musicians who grew up in or around Seattle. Their latest installment took place on Saturday. This being 2020, the benefit looked a little different, and took to the livestream quarantine performances format. And the lineup was still impressive as always.

KEXP’s John Richards hosted, and there’s a lot of stories about some of these musicians’ connections to Seattle or to each other or to past benefits. Along the way, Angel Olsen performed “Lights Out,” Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires played “If We Were Vampires,” and clipping. offered a remote rendition of 2020 highlight “Say The Name,” which cannot be an easy song to achieve via social distanced quarantine recording.

There were also some surprises. Fred Armisen, J Mascis, and Kim Gordon performed what seems to be a new song called “Abstract Blues.” And then, towards the later end of the event, there was a rather unexpected all-star team-up when Ben Gibbard, Duff McKagan, Isaac Brock, and Mark Lanegan traded vocals on “Highwayman.” (Their backing band also included members of Death Cab For Cutie and Foo Fighters’ Nate Mendel.) Check the whole thing out below.

Thanks to Jay for the tip!