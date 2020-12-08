A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested On Drug & Weapons Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested On Drug & Weapons Charges

Artist Julius Dubose, the massively popular rapper known as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, has been arrested on weapons charges. According to NorthJersey.com, police arrested A Boogie on Monday upon discovering various weapons and marijuana (no, it’s not officially legal in New Jersey yet, although a plan is in place) at his Demarest home.

The officers reportedly were present at his home with a search warrant because he had been at the scene of a shooting Sunday night across the street from the Teaneck nightclub RAIN, where he was celebrating his birthday. However, the arrest was unrelated to the RAIN shooting. Per Chief Detective Robert Anzilotti of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, officers found four handguns, hollow point bullets and various high-capacity magazines.

Samblou Camara, A Boogie’s manager, is facing drug charges after police discovered marijuana and edibles at his home. The rapper’s personal security guard, Quashaun Hagler, is also charged with illegal weapons possession.

