Tiffany Haddish Turns Down Grammys Pre-Telecast Hosting Gig That Would’ve Require Her To Pay

Tiffany Haddish was asked to host the Grammys pre-telecast premiere ceremony next year, but she turned it down after realizing that she would have to pay her own way. There’s no compensation for the gig, and the Academy wouldn’t cover her hair, makeup, or wardrobe either. “All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” Haddish told Variety. “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

Haddish is nominated for her second Grammy this year for Best Comedy Album for Netflix’s Black Mitzvah; she received her first nomination last year for Best Spoken Word Album for The Last Black Unicorn. About 70 awards are handed out during the three-hour pre-telecast premiere ceremony livestream. Last year, it was hosted by Imogen Heap.

“I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking,’” Haddish continued. “And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not okay. This is something that needs to be addressed. How many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it.”

When contacted by Variety, a representative for the Recording Academy said that the Academy is a not-for-profit organization and all hosts, presenters, and performers have traditionally performed gratis. The rep added that Haddish’s refusal would not have any impact on her future Grammy nominations or awards.

UPDATE: Acting Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr., who has been doing a lot of damage control lately, has issued a public apology to Haddish:

So it’s just been brought to my attention that the Recording Academy invited Tiffany Haddish to host this year’s Premiere Ceremony. Unfortunately, and without me knowing, the talent booker working for the Academy told Miss Haddish that we wouldn’t even cover her costs while she hosted this event for us. To me that was wrong. I’m frustrated by that decision. It was a lapse in judgment. It was in poor taste. And it was disrespectful to the creative community. I’m part of the creative community. I know what that feels like, and it’s not right. Thankfully, Miss Haddish was gracious enough to allow me to have a conversation with her. I apologized to her personally, and I apologized to her from the Academy. I expressed to her my regret and my displeasure about how this was handled. Again I want to say, Tiffany, we are sorry, and thank you for allowing me to speak on it.

