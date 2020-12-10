Watch Megan Thee Stallion & Stephen Colbert Talk “WAP,” Jay-Z’s Advice, & Being 5’7″ in Second Grade

Two years ago, Megan Thee Stallion was a Houston mixtape rapper. Today, Megan has reached the stratum of celebrity where she can promote a new album on a late-night talk show without actually performing anything on that show. Instead, last night, Megan sat for a Zoom interview with Stephen Colbert on Colbert’s Late Show.

A nice thing about Megan Thee Stallion being a late-night interview guest: She hasn’t exactly gotten used to being famous yet, so she still seems to be extremely into the idea that a guy on TV is asking her questions. During her interview with Colbert, she seemed to be having a great time. In their interview, Megan and Colbert talked about the advice that she gets from Beyoncé and Jay-Z. (Jay-Z gives “the fun advice,” which mostly seems to mean “drive a boat.”) She also discussed the shocked conservative reaction to her Cardi B collab “WAP“: “I know the Republicans have been having a bad year, and they probably had to take their frustration out somewhere.”

I would like to call bullshit on one part, though. During a discussion about her single “Body,” Megan mentions that she was always the tallest kid in her class and that this made her feel uncomfortable with her body. As a fellow tallest kid in class, I sympathize. But Megan also mentions that she was 5’7″ in second grade, and there is no fucking way. I’m sorry. Impossible. I was five-foot-even in second grade, and people looked at me like I had three fucking heads. Megan is tall, but that’s some Manute Bol shit, and I don’t believe it. Anyway, you can watch her interview below.

Megan’s album Good News is out now.