Watch Tame Impala Cover Edwyn Collins’ “A Girl Like You”

Tame Impala has been on a bit of a covers kick as they make the virtual rounds in support of their latest album The Slow Rush. They covered John Lennon for what would have been his 80th birthday, they covered Nelly Furtado just because, and today they’ve shared a cover of Scottish musician Edwyn Collins’ 1994 track “A Girl Like You” for Triple J’s Live A Version series.

“I chose this song because I’ve always loved it. I’ve always thought it was an incredible song,” Kevin Parker said in a video accompanying the performance. “It’s so simple… it’s been that song that I have heard throughout my life. I didn’t buy his album, but it’s just kind of been there and every time I hear it, I just fell in love with it.”

Check it out below.

And here’s Tame Impala doing “Breathe Deeper” for the same session: