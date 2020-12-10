Watch DJ Earworm’s “United State Of Pop 2020″ Mashup
Every year, DJ Earworm creates a mashup of the most popular songs of the year into one giant Frankensong called the “United State Of Pop,” which the California DJ drops like clockwork in December. 2020’s has arrived — this one’s subtitled “Something To Believe In” — and it features the year’s biggest Billboard hits, including the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar,” Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey,” and quite a few more. Check it out below.
Here’s the full list of songs used:
24Kgoldn and Iann Dior – Mood
Ariana Grande – Positions
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
BTS – Dynamite
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion – Wap
Dababy and Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Dan featuring Shay and Justin Bieber – 10000 Hours
Doja Cat – Say So
Drake – Toosie Slide
Drake and Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Future and Drake – Life Is Good
Gabby Barrett – I Hope
Harry Styles – Adore You
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Jack Harlow – Whats Poppin
Jawsh 685 and Jason DeRulo – Savage Love (laxed – siren beat)
Justin Bieber and Quavo – Intentions
Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Lewis Capaldi – Before You Go
Maren Morris – The Bones
Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Tones and I – Dance Monkey