Watch DJ Earworm’s “United State Of Pop 2020″ Mashup

Every year, DJ Earworm creates a mashup of the most popular songs of the year into one giant Frankensong called the “United State Of Pop,” which the California DJ drops like clockwork in December. 2020’s has arrived — this one’s subtitled “Something To Believe In” — and it features the year’s biggest Billboard hits, including the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar,” Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey,” and quite a few more. Check it out below.

Here’s the full list of songs used: