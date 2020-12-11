Fleet Foxes’ Colbert Performance From A Brooklyn Church Looked As Beautiful As It Sounded
On the Winter Solstice, Robin Pecknold is promoting Fleet Foxes’ magnificent new album Shore — one of 2020’s absolute best — with a livestreamed solo performance from St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn. And last night, the band promoted that gig, which they’re calling A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream, with a performance from the same venue on A Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
This performance involved much more than just Pecknold, though. He was joined by a full band and the Resistance Revival Chorus, all of them wearing masks, for a run through Shore single “Can I Believe You.” The sight of them all spread out across such a glorious venue is striking, and the audio lives up to that standard. The song sounded as resplendent here as it does on the album.
Watch the performance below, where you can also see the “Can I Believe You” video.
Shore is out now on Anti-. A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream is airing at 9PM ET on 12/21; tickets are available here.