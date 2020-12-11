This performance involved much more than just Pecknold, though. He was joined by a full band and the Resistance Revival Chorus, all of them wearing masks, for a run through Shore single “Can I Believe You.” The sight of them all spread out across such a glorious venue is striking, and the audio lives up to that standard. The song sounded as resplendent here as it does on the album.

Watch the performance below, where you can also see the “Can I Believe You” video.

Shore is out now on Anti-. A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream is airing at 9PM ET on 12/21; tickets are available here.