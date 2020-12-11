Britney Spears & Backstreet Boys – “Matches”

New Music December 11, 2020 9:21 AM By Tom Breihan

New Music December 11, 2020 9:21 AM By Tom Breihan

The dream of the TRL era is still alive, at least for this morning. Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys, two icons of the late-’90s Orlando teenpop industrial complex have come together on a new track called “Matches.” Spears released it this morning as part of a deluxe edition of 2016’s Glory, her most recent studio album.

The release is a slightly mysterious one, since Spears famously does not control her own career. Last month, Comrade Britney lost a bid to remove her father from her conservatorship. Since her 2008 public meltdowns, Spears’ conservatorship has been in charge of her career and finances. Spears herself hasn’t done any work since 2019, so we don’t know when “Matches” was recorded or how the track was assembled from the voices of Spears and the Backstreet Boys members. (As for Backstreet, they made a #1 album last year, and they played gave a charming remote performance on an early-quarantine benefit concert.)

“Matches” is a fast, glitchy pop song with heavily treated vocals and electronic effects constantly pinging around. It’s pretty catchy! Nobody says, “It’s Backstreet back, bitch” on the intro, which feels like a missed opportunity. The song sounds a bit like “Toxic”-era Britney — that maximal electro-pop that just has a million things going on. Mike Wise and Dua Lipa collaborator Ian Kirkpatrick produced the song, and they co-wrote it with Asia Whiteacre and songwriter-to-the-stars Justin Tranter. Check it out below.

The deluxe edition of Glory is out now on RCA.

