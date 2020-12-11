Eric Church – “Doing Life With Me”

Eric Church, maybe the most consistently interesting star in the Nashville ecosystem, was just anointed Entertainer Of The Year at the CMA Awards, even though he hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Desperate Man. Instead, Church has been releasing one single at a time from his forthcoming as-yet-untitled LP, and he’s already shared joints like “Crazyland” and the excellent “Stick That In Your Country Song.” Today, he’s got a new one.

Church co-wrote the new single “Doing Life With Me” with past collaborators Jeffrey Steele and Casey Beathard. It’s a for Church’s wife, and he spends it thanking her for putting up with all his bullshit: “She carried my burdens and paid my bail/ Put a Tennessee breeze in my Carolina sail/ And set me free.” It’s also, in some ways, a song for everyone who’s spent time on the road with him.

Musically, “Doing Life With Me” is pretty far-removed from most current radio-ready country and from the muscular Southern rock that Church tends to use on his biggest statements. Instead, it’s a rustic, rootsy, mostly-acoustic track with a whole lot of mandolin in it. Listen below.

We still don’t know when Church’s next album is coming, but it’s reportedly on the way.