Steve Earle – “Champagne Corolla” (Justin Townes Earle Cover)

About a month after Justin Townes Earle tragically died at the age of 38, his father Steve announced he’d be recording a covers album. It was his way of saying goodbye and paying tribute to Justin, and 100% of the artist advance and royalties would be going to a trust for Justin’s daughter. The album, J.T., became official last month when Steve Earle shared his version of “Harlem River Blues.”

Today, Earle is back with another track from J.T.. This time, he’s tried out “Champagne Corolla,” a song Justin Townes Earle wrote for his 2017 album Kids In The Street. While Justin’s version was a shambling, groovy thing, Steve’s goes in a bit swampier of a direction. It still loses none of the track’s casual swagger.

Below, here Steve Earle’s version of the song, and revisit Justin Townes Earle’s original.

J.T. is out 1/4 on New West Records. Pre-order it here.