Lollapalooza Stockholm 2021 Lineup

Music festivals: Remember those? The pandemic ensured that not many fests could take place in 2020, but the 2021 lineups have begun to trickle out. Most of the North American events confirmed so far aren’t scheduled to happen until late summer or autumn, but the European summer calendar seems to be full speed ahead. Its latest addition: Lollapalooza Stockholm.

The second iteration of Lolla’s Stockholm fest will go down July 2-4 in the Gärdet neighborhood. A selection of the performers: Pearl Jam, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, the Killers, DaBaby, Kacey Musgraves, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Doja Cat, Alesso, Lewis Capaldi, Playboy Carti, Jack Harlow, White Reaper, Jimmy Eat World, Zara Larsson, Veronica Maggio, Sigrid, Iann Dior, Blackbear, and Galantis. Tickets are available here.