Hear Ringo’s New Song With Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, And A Whole Lot Of Other Famous People

New Music December 16, 2020 10:54 AM By Peter Helman

Ringo Starr has teamed up with his former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney, plus a whole lot of other famous people, on his new single “Here’s To The Nights.” The song was written by Diane Warren and features guest vocals from McCartney, Dave Grohl, Jenny Lewis, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Lenny Kravitz, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper, FINNEAS, Corinne Bailey Rae, Yola, Toto’s Steve Lukather, and Black Pumas’ Eric Burton. Lukather also plays guitar on the track, and Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench is on piano.

“When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it,” Ringo says in a statement. “This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget — and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021.”

“Here’s To The Nights” is the first single from Ringo’s upcoming EP Zoom In, which was recorded during quarantine from his home studio. In addition to Lukather and Tench, his backing band includes Nathan East, Bruce Sugar, Charlie Bisharat, Jacob Braun, and Jim Cox. Today, Ringo is also releasing Ringo Rocks: 30 Years Of The All Stars, a limited edition hardcover retrospective book featuring never-before-seen photos and stories. Listen to “Here’s To The Nights” below.

Zoom In is out 3/19. Paul McCartney’s new album III is out on Friday.

