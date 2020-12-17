Charly Bliss – “It’s Christmas And I Fucking Miss You” (Feat. PUP)

“Deck the halls, the snowflakes fall/ But I’m not feeling glad at all,” Eva Hendricks begins. “It’s Christmas and I fucking miss you.” Soon she’s reflecting back on pre-COVID holiday cheer while crying to Elf in isolation. The beat gets an extra skip in its step when PUP’s Stefan Babcock comes soaring in: “Don’t know how I even sleep at night/ Staring out at the Christmas lights!” Despite the song’s 2020-specific qualities, it don’t feel wrong to call it a new Christmas classic. (And Charly Bliss know a thing or two about Christmas classics.)

Here’s Hendricks:

Our managers have been trying to get us to write a Christmas song for years and we’ve never followed through, but we decided that enlisting our friends in PUP would at least make it fun. We never imagined we’d be so proud and absolutely thrilled as we are by the results. We tried to write a song that reflects the absolute insanity of this year and the fact that everyone in the world is stuck missing someone this holiday season and probably feeling a similar combination of emo, angsty and vulnerable!!!!

Babcock also shared a statement:

I was so excited when Charly Bliss asked me to write a Christmas song with them. I don’t know if I’d be able to write a Christmas song under normal circumstances, but since Christmas is shit this year, seemed like it was right in my wheelhouse! Plus Charly Bliss are an amazing band and amazing people, so it was a no-brainer. If we’re judging it alongside other Christmas songs, I think we smashed it.

They did smash it. This song is so good! Press play below and enjoy.