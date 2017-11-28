Charly Bliss – “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Mariah Carey Cover)

The jittery, fired-up New York indie rockers released one of this year’s great debut albums with Guppy, and they’re headlining Stereogum’s second annual Christmas show next week. We can only hope that they’ll take the opportunity to play their newest song: A jumpy, ecstatic cover of Mariah Carey’s 1994 holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It has sleigh bells and everything! It’s great! Check out the Charly Bliss version below, via NPR.

Charly Bliss’ version of the song will be part of Amazon’s Indie For The Holidays playlist, which updates 12/1 with songs like Albert Hammond Jr.’s “The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot.”