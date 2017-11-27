Albert Hammond Jr. – “The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot”

For the last couple years, Amazon has commissioned artists to record Christmas songs for their Indie For The Holidays playlist, and this year’s contributions come from Kevin Morby, Charly Bliss, Best Coast, the Lemon Twigs, Great Grandpa, Jessica Lea Mayfield, and more. All those songs will be released by this Friday, but the Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. is putting his out a little early. He covered the Christmas standard “The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot,” and you can listen to it below.

Here are all the additions to the playlist:

“Blue Christmas,” Kevin Morby

“All I Want For Christmas (Is You),” Charly Bliss

“Coventry Carol,” Lemon Twigs

“Little Saint Nick,” Best Coast

“Oh Winter,” Eisley

“(There Won’t Be) One More Christmas,” Coco Hames

“Merry Christmas Baby,” Blond Ambition

“Brighid’s Flame,” Jeff The Brotherhood

“Anything Helps,” Matt Costa

“Christmas with Bandini,” Korey Dane

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” Great Grandpa

“The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot,” Albert Hammond, Jr.

“Little Altar Boy,” Dean & Britta

“When The Snowflakes Fall,” Freedom Fry

“To Heck With Ole Santa Claus,” Jessica Lea Mayfield

“Feliz Navidad,” Susto

“Christmas in Latinoamerica,” Mexican Institute of Sound

“A Wonderful Christmastime,” Slow Dancer

New songs will be added to Amazon’s Indie For The Holidays playlist on 12/1.