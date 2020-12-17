Podcast About Whether The CIA Wrote Scorpions’ “Wind Of Change” Being Adapted For Hulu

News December 17, 2020 1:24 PM By Peter Helman

Podcast About Whether The CIA Wrote Scorpions’ “Wind Of Change” Being Adapted For Hulu

News December 17, 2020 1:24 PM By Peter Helman

Wind Of Change, New Yorker investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe’s podcast about whether the CIA wrote the 1990 hit song of the same name by the West German rock band Scorpions, is being adapted into a television show. Deadline reports that filmmaker and Girls/Homecoming actor Alex Karpovsky is writing and executive producing the series for Hulu.

Wind Of Change is just the latest podcast to be developed for television following projects like Homecoming, Dirty John, Dirty Diana, and Nice White Parents. The original podcast, which garnered a lot of buzz after launching in May, followed Keefe’s investigation into a rumor about “Wind Of Change” that he heard from a source within the CIA.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald’s “On My Own”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)”

    2 days ago

    The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2021

    12 hours ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2020

    16 hours ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest