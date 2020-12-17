Podcast About Whether The CIA Wrote Scorpions’ “Wind Of Change” Being Adapted For Hulu

Wind Of Change, New Yorker investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe’s podcast about whether the CIA wrote the 1990 hit song of the same name by the West German rock band Scorpions, is being adapted into a television show. Deadline reports that filmmaker and Girls/Homecoming actor Alex Karpovsky is writing and executive producing the series for Hulu.

Wind Of Change is just the latest podcast to be developed for television following projects like Homecoming, Dirty John, Dirty Diana, and Nice White Parents. The original podcast, which garnered a lot of buzz after launching in May, followed Keefe’s investigation into a rumor about “Wind Of Change” that he heard from a source within the CIA.