The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

With a track like this, put together by so many prominent and important beatmakers, it's fun to go through and try to imagine who's responsible for what. Madlib is the lead artist here, and he's credited with "music." His music has moved in so many directions over the years, but the loose astral-organic pulse of "Road Of The Lonely Ones" is all him. Madlib's collaborator Four Tet edited, arranged, and mastered the song, so maybe that's why it has that bucolic, contemplative warmth. And then there are the samples.



Much of "Road Of The Lonely Ones" comes from the beautiful and fairly obscure '60s song "Lost In A Lonely World" by an Ohio soul group called the Ethics. Much of it also comes from J-Zone, the profoundly underrated rapper and beatmaker who has lately dedicated himself to recording '70s-style funk breakbeats. The vocals and guitar are the Ethics. The drums are J-Zone. So maybe this is just a matter of Madlib and Four Tet matching up the right source materials, making something new out of them.



But the best thing about a track like "Road Of The Lonely Ones" is that you don't have to think too hard about who made what, about how all these different parts fit together. Instead, the sound, a gooey and inviting neck-snapper, can just fill up a room. It can make the air taste different. It can give sunlight new colors. Everyone involved in "Road Of The Lonely Ones" deserves some kind of credit. But the track itself becomes its own beast once it hits your brain. —Tom