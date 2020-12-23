Sinkane & Friends – “Christmas Wrapping” (The Waitresses Cover)

New Music December 23, 2020 12:19 PM By Chris DeVille

Sinkane & Friends – "Christmas Wrapping" (The Waitresses Cover)

New Music December 23, 2020 12:19 PM By Chris DeVille

Ahmed Gallab has long been a fixture of the New York music community, and he’s rounded up a bunch of his famous friends for his latest endeavor as Sinkane, a cover of the Waitresses’ sax-blasted new wave holiday classic “Christmas Wrapping.” The track certainly qualifies as a standard at this point; Haim also recently covered it Hannukah-style, and two years ago we asked Priests to play it at our Stereogum Christmas show.

To differentiate his version, Gallab recruited a cast of friends including LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Whang and Pat Mahoney, Beastie Boys’ Money Mark, Holy Ghost!’s Nick Millhiser, Roxane Danset, Antibalas’ Jordan McLean, and Jas Walton. Whang nails the vocals on this one, and the groove here is impeccable. Sinkane’s “Christmas Wrapping” cover is also charitable endeavor: All proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank For New York City. Doing Christmas right this time!

Sinkane’s most recent album was 2019’s Dépaysé. Check out his “Christmas Wrapping” cover below, and buy it at Bandcamp.

