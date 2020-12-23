Sinkane & Friends – “Christmas Wrapping” (The Waitresses Cover)

To differentiate his version, Gallab recruited a cast of friends including LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Whang and Pat Mahoney, Beastie Boys’ Money Mark, Holy Ghost!’s Nick Millhiser, Roxane Danset, Antibalas’ Jordan McLean, and Jas Walton. Whang nails the vocals on this one, and the groove here is impeccable. Sinkane’s “Christmas Wrapping” cover is also charitable endeavor: All proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank For New York City. Doing Christmas right this time!

Sinkane’s most recent album was 2019’s Dépaysé. Check out his “Christmas Wrapping” cover below, and buy it at Bandcamp.