The Besnard Lakes – “Feuds With Guns”

Back in October, the Besnard Lakes announced their latest album, The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings. So far we’ve heard a couple tracks from it, including “Raindrops” and “Our Heads, Our Hearts On Fire Again.” Before this year’s up, the band’s back with another one.

The latest preview of The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings is a song called “Feuds With Guns.” It as one of the earlier tracks written for the album, and began life as an organ/drum idea “that morphed into a little OMD-style pop song.” “Feuds With Guns is indeed a floaty, melancholic little dream-state pop song, all manner of wistful little key melodies running through it.

The song also comes with an animated video from Dr. Cool. Here’s what he had to say about it:

I rotoscoped a couple of the big dives from a video of an extreme high-diving contest that took place in the 80s. About a week after I had animated the first guy’s big jump, I returned to the video to check out some other usable clips. I realized I had never watched the full clip of the first jump — I had just stopped once he hit the water. I found out that after he lands in the water he floats back up unconscious and then gets taken away on a stretcher. So now what was I supposed to do? People in the comments were asking what had happened but no one knew the answer. After a bunch of snooping around the internet I found the guy’s Facebook and he’s TOTALLY alive. His name is Pat and he lives in Florida. I messaged him but he hasn’t answered.

Check it out below.

The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings is out 1/29 on Fat Cat in the US and via Flemish Eye in Canada.