New Music January 1, 2021 2:19 PM By Chris DeVille

The Baltimore band EYELET play monumentally heavy, hellishly epic music that blends screamo and post-hardcore with gnarly, riff-powered extreme metal. They seem to be responsible for the last great album of 2020, a churlish beast of a record called The Devil Shining Out Your Eyes that dropped out of nowhere on New Year’s Eve. As EYELET’s label Zegema Beach Records put it, the album was “released the final day of 2020, ass-out toward those who made year-end lists in haste.” Those of you who held out until January ought to make time for the sludgy, explosive, frantic yet cinematic The Devil Shining Out Your Eyes before finalizing your rankings. Listen below.

The Devil Shining Out Your Eyes is out now on Zegema Beach/Icorrupt/The Ghost Is Clear. Buy it here.

