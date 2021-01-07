DaBaby Arrested For Carrying A Loaded Firearm

DaBaby was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon while shopping on Rodeo Drive. Per TMZ, police surrounded the vehicle DaBaby was in after a store employee called law enforcement to report that he and the people that were with him were carrying weapons. After searching a vehicle, they found a handgun and he was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm.

DaBaby was also arrested around this time last year on battery charges in Miami after being involved in an altercation with a promoter of a show.