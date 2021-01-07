DaBaby Arrested For Carrying A Loaded Firearm

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessey

News January 7, 2021 9:56 PM By James Rettig

DaBaby Arrested For Carrying A Loaded Firearm

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessey

News January 7, 2021 9:56 PM By James Rettig

DaBaby was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon while shopping on Rodeo Drive. Per TMZ, police surrounded the vehicle DaBaby was in after a store employee called law enforcement to report that he and the people that were with him were carrying weapons. After searching a vehicle, they found a handgun and he was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm.

DaBaby was also arrested around this time last year on battery charges in Miami after being involved in an altercation with a promoter of a show.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Huey Lewis And The News’ “Stuck With You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “When I Think Of You”

    8 hours ago

    Ariel Pink & John Maus Attended Trump’s Rally In Washington

    1 day ago

    The Long Winters’ John Roderick Apologizes For Becoming “Bean Dad”

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest