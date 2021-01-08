Almost exactly three years ago, Julien Baker was the musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. In Colbert’s New York studio, Baker sang a soaring, devastating version of her song “Turn Out The Lights,” the title track of her last album. She just crushed it. When I think of her hammering that song’s huge, climactic note, I still get chills. Last night, Baker did it again.

A while back, Baker announced plans to follow up Turn Out The Lights with her new album Little Oblivions, and she shared its first single “Faith Healer.” Last night, Baker was once again the musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. The circumstances were quite different, of course. Baker wasn’t anywhere near Colbert’s studio. Instead, Baker and her band played the song in the empty Nashville club Exit/In.

Baker having a band is a new thing. In the past, she’s always played solo, or with a violinist. On last night’s show, she played keyboards and brought a full rock band with her. But she kept the same sense of dynamics, and the performance built and built in intensity. When the song finished, Baker jumped back from the keyboard like it was hot. It’s a powerful, emotional performance, and you can watch it below.

Little Oblivions is out 2/26 on Matador.