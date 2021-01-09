Justin Bieber showed up on last night’s episode of Shark Tank to endorse a high-end office chair. Bing Howenstein, CEO of ALL33, went on the show to ask the investors for $500,000 in exchange for a 2.5% piece of the company.

According to their website, “ALL33’s Patented Sit In Motion® Technology gives you optimal lumbar support while effectively moving all 33 of your vertebrae for unsurpassed spinal wellness.” The BackStrong C1 chair, designed to relieve back pain and support ideal posture, costs a cool $799.

All of the sharks ultimately passed on the investment opportunity, balking at the $20 million valuation, but you can catch a brief clip of Bieber’s appearance below and watch the full segment here starting at 13:50.