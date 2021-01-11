Beach Slang’s James Alex Accused Of Emotional Abuse, Family Releases Statement

Beach Slang’s James Alex has been accused of emotional abuse. Last week, the band’s former manager Charlie Lowe said on Twitter that she “endured constant emotional, psychological & narcissistic abuse from James Alex for years.”

“I have learned he sells his too-kind-to-be-true persona to hide that he is truly the most selfish horrible person I will ever meet. I was diagnosed with C-PTSD from how he treated me,” she continued. Lowe also shared other allegations of abusive behavior by Alex that were sent to her over the last few days.

Today, a statement from Alex’s family was posted on Beach Slang’s Instagram, which says that the band has broken up and that Alex is currently in treatment. “James was starting treatment before these allegations were made, and is now in an inpatient facility after attempting to take his life,” the statement reads in part.

Here is Lowe’s full accusation:

I endured constant emotional, psychological & narcissistic abuse from James Alex for years. I have learned he sells his too-kind-to-be-true persona to hide that he is truly the most selfish horrible person I will ever meet. I was diagnosed with C-PTSD from how he treated me. So basically, fuck him. Fuck his made up music personality. Fuck his fake kindness. Fuck him for using me almost daily. Fuck him for making me want to commit s*****e to get out. Fuck him for my therapy bills & medication. Fuck him for alienating me from everyone I love. Fuck him for using me as his goddamn personal servant, on tour & not. For making sure I was always so financially fucked with no other options. For being a textbook narcissist abuser. For making me feel so worthless & alone. I see you clearly now. Fuck you. You know what, I’m not done. Fuck him for punching holes through things because he was sick of me crying by his own hand. Fuck him for calling me an “ungrateful bitch” when I said I wanted to see my friends. For telling me I would have nothing without him. For telling me I would have no friends without him. Fuck him for literally saying to me that treating me badly made him feel like a “rockstar”. I spent years of my life being consumed with fear & anxiety. FUCK YOU.

Here are the additional allegations:

He’s a predator. If he did this to you, I believe you. pic.twitter.com/inwYYc0xQ9 — Charlie (@heysweetcharlie) January 7, 2021

Hi just here to also say that yet ANOTHER woman has come forward to me with a story damn near IDENTICAL to mine, including identical details I have not made public at all. James Alex has been emotionally abusing & grooming younger women for DECADES. Your time is up, you fuck. — Charlie (@heysweetcharlie) January 11, 2021

And here’s the statement from Alex’s family:

A message from James family: James is not perfect, and never claimed to be. After a lifetime of suicidal ideation, Beach Slang was simply intended to be an outlet of positivity in rock and roll, and an attempt to heal himself and any sad or broken friends he met along the way. His “fake music persona” wasn’t some facade derived with malice to dupe or harm anyone, it was a coping mechanism created to overcome his struggles. Yes he had moments of compulsiveness, emotional instability, and chaotic relationships, but none of his actions were intentional or meant to hurt or harm anyone, certainly not those who cared for or believed in him. They were an unfortunate result of unimaginable childhood trauma, violent physical, sexual, and emotional abuse and years of untreated resultant severe mental health issues. James is diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, Paranoid Schizophrenia, and now Borderline Personality Disorder. This is not to invalidate or negate anyone’s feelings, or experiences, it is only to explain the unexplained or unseen cause to the effects, as the internet can be very black and white, and mental illness is largely a grey area. While mental illness does not excuse anyone to cause others emotional duress, it should at least be acknowledged that it may cause one to unknowingly hurt others and themselves with their words and actions. James was starting treatment before these allegations were made, and is now in an inpatient facility after attempting to take his life. He is getting the help he needs and will be on a true path to recovery. Please know you’ve been heard. While it may have not felt like enough, or that it came soon enough, he has tried to make amends and reconcile his behaviors. James is not a monster. He is a flawed and complex human being. He is also a father, a son, a husband, and a friend to those still willing to believe in him. He never intended to cause anyone pain. And all parties involved were aware of and could recognize his issues and tried to help him to the best of their abilities at the time. Unfortunately, the help he needed was beyond the scope of family or friends with good intentions. He just wants to stay alive, and do right by his children, family, and friends. Beach Slang is over. He has no plans to return to music. He would just like the opportunity for forgiveness, compassion, and understanding, or if not, to be forgotten so everyone involved can move on with peace in their lives. To those who have supported, played in, or worked with Beach Slang, thank you for your time, dedication, and love. For those who can no longer do that, you can know it was still appreciated when you did, but understood if you now cannot. I hope everyone can live healthily and happily and close this chapter of their lives. Please consider his children at this time, who are too young to understand or process any of this other than they miss their dad who is sick and can’t come home until he gets the help he needs.

In response to the statement, Lowe said:

PSA past trauma isn’t a blank check to perpetuate more trauma. Thanks for, again, another manipulation tactic RE the BS “statement” on IG” Also that “statement” contains no apology whatsoever nor does it mention me at all, effectively silencing me as the victim & putting the spotlight right back on James for sympathy. It’s unreal how fucking gross this is & continues to be. It’s also very curious that, after a SA, he would even think to give away the IG password before going to the hospital? As if? The statement is planned? & thought out??? & meant to play on your sympathy?????

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual violence, please contact RAINN or call the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org to chat with someone online.