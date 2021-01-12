Buke And Gase & So Percussion – “Hold It In”

The longstanding experimental pop duo Buke And Gase, who famously invented their own instruments, have teamed with fellow explorers So Percussion for a new collaborative album called A Record Of… Back in December they shared its opening track “Diazepam,” and they’ve got another composition out this week. As All Songs Considered succinctly put it, “Hold It In” boasts some “surprising twists and turns,” toggling between wide-open shapeshifting instrumental passages and more defined song structures. Behold it for yourself below.

A Record Of… is out 1/29 on Brassland. Pre-order it here.