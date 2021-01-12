Phoebe Bridgers, Robin Pecknold, & Adrianne Lenker Sign On For New Livestream-Concert Subscription Service

We’re starting to see optimistic projections that live shows could return this fall, but we don’t know whether that’s really happening, and we don’t know what it’ll look like when it finally does happen. Livestreamed performances may be a distant echo of the actual experience of going to a show, but for the foreseeable future, they’re all we’ve got. And now, there’s a new subscription service that promises to streamline the livestream.

As Pollstar reports, the new streaming service Bandsintown Plus is dedicated to putting up more than 25 livestreams per month. The idea is that you can subscribe to the service for $9.99 per month and get access to a new livestream almost every night. The company is producing the livestreams itself, and it’s offering a free week-long trial right now.

Bandsintown Plus also announced its lineup for January and February, and it’s heavy on indie rock. Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy is doing a full-band performance and a Q&A. Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker has announced what’ll apparently be her first-ever solo livestream. The schedule also includes plenty more big names, including Phoebe Bridgers, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Waxahatchee, Flying Lotus, Soccer Mommy, Lomelda, Empress Of, Hundred Waters’ Nicole Miglis, Omar Apollo, Little Dragon, Chromeo, Local Natives, and a DJ set from Toro Y Moi. You can find out all the details here.