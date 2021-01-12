OK complex not that our 10 year relationship matters I guess Thanks for the cool soundbite taken out of context, I said that the bigger problem is Sociopathy-so whether he meant to incite a riot is less important than the larger issue in America at hand -the problem of sociopathy — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

It’s fucked up. You know I’m real. You know I voted for Biden. I’m super steady in everything I’ve ever said. You probably listened to my entire interview. So whoever wrote this is a genuine piece of shit. I am the one helping bringing the problem with narcissism to light. Gfys — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

I’m actually not tone deaf, I don’t think there’s anything tone deaf about responding to questions about why there are only white women on a album cover when that’s just not the case. I’m not gonna let people say that some thing is what it isn’t. You’re jealous I get it. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

The music is great and it is important to talk about inclusivity. Which I don’t have an issue with, I’ve been super open about my issues are and that isn’t one of them. I just think it’s sad that you’re trying to paint one of the only artist who is genuine as otherwise. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

Just to take a moment to say that what I was describing w the bbc was that Trump is so significantly impaired that he may not know what he was doing due to his significant lack of empathy and the wider ranging problem is the issue of sociopathy and narcissism in America. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

I’ll say it again I don’t appreciate the larger magazines taking my well-intentioned and believe it or not liberal comments out of context. It’s actually what I sing about quite often. It’s what I’ve been condemned for saying. You can listen to the entire interview. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021