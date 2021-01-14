In advance of the remix album’s release — it comes out 1/29 — Dey is sharing two tracks from it: Laura Les (one-half of 100 gecs)’s remix of “leaving” and Tomberlin’s cover of “data.” (Dey also remixed a Tomberlin track last year.) Check them both out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “darkness (Lonelyspeck Remix)”

02 “dancing (Ada Rook Faulty Choreography Mix)”

03 “happiness (Nondi_ Remix)”

04 “leaving (Laura Les Remix)”

05 “hurting (June Jones Remix)”

06 “word (Pastel Remix)”

07 “hopeless (Danny L Harle Remix)”

08 “loving (Baths Remix)”

09 “closeness (ESPer99 Remix)”

10 “bearing (Devi McCallion Remix)”

11 “hoping (default genders Remix)”

12 “data” (Tomberlin Cover)

urdata is out 1/29 via Run For Cover Records.