Katie Dey Announces mydata Remix Album With Laura Les, Tomberlin, & More
Last year, Katie Dey released a great album called mydata — we named it our Album Of The Week when it came out — and today she’s back with news of a full-length remix album called urdata featuring reworks of each track by artists from across the digital pop spectrum. There’s remixes by Danny L Harle, Baths, default genders, Ada Rook, and Dey’s frequent collaborator Devi McCallion.
In advance of the remix album’s release — it comes out 1/29 — Dey is sharing two tracks from it: Laura Les (one-half of 100 gecs)’s remix of “leaving” and Tomberlin’s cover of “data.” (Dey also remixed a Tomberlin track last year.) Check them both out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “darkness (Lonelyspeck Remix)”
02 “dancing (Ada Rook Faulty Choreography Mix)”
03 “happiness (Nondi_ Remix)”
04 “leaving (Laura Les Remix)”
05 “hurting (June Jones Remix)”
06 “word (Pastel Remix)”
07 “hopeless (Danny L Harle Remix)”
08 “loving (Baths Remix)”
09 “closeness (ESPer99 Remix)”
10 “bearing (Devi McCallion Remix)”
11 “hoping (default genders Remix)”
12 “data” (Tomberlin Cover)
urdata is out 1/29 via Run For Cover Records.
