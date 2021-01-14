Editrix – “Tell Me I’m Bad”

New Music January 14, 2021 10:53 AM By Tom Breihan

New Music January 14, 2021 10:53 AM By Tom Breihan

Wendy Eisenberg, the solo artist who released the album Auto a couple of years ago, is also the leader of Editrix, a Western Massachusetts trio with a skronky, chaotic take on DIY indie-pop. Next month, Editrix will release their debut album Tell Me I’m Bad, and we’ve posted the single “Chelsea,” which rules. Today, Editrix have also shared the album’s title track, and it’s really good, too.

“Tell Me I’m Bad” squirms and wriggles and skitters without ever veering off into experimental noise-rock territory. Instead, the band uses those sounds to spike a straightforward, hooky song about vulnerability. Even amidst the storm of sounds, Eisenberg’s voice has a nice conversational quality to it. Good song!

In a press release, Eisenberg says that “Tell Me I’m Bad” “expressing interest in someone, even flirting with someone, and wanting so badly to hear what they think about you that you might not even believe it when you hear it.” In director Piper W. Preston’s video, the members of the band set a good example by masking up while playing together. (Everyone who’s reading this and who’s in a band: You’re wearing the mask during practice, right? You should!) Check it out below.

Tell Me I’m Bad is out 2/5 on Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.

