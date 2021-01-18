Houston Mayor Calls Out Bow Wow’s Packed Club Show

At this juncture of the pandemic, the different realities just seem starker than ever — some people are cooped up at home again watching the numbers get worse and worse, some are going out and about living their lives as if we’re on the other side of this thing already. No matter your approach, though, it’s still noticeable when someone tries to have a proper live show. Along the way, there have been attempts at some kind of safe, socially-distanced versions of concertgoing, and there have been events that pretty flagrantly disregarded the circumstances outside. Over the weekend, Bow Wow joined the latter ranks.

It wasn’t just that Bow Wow performed in Houston. Video popped up that showed a packed room, well over Houston’s current capacity limits, and nobody wearing masks. If you are currently proceeding a bit more cautiously, the scene would likely provoke a bit of anxiety and/or aggravation. It also provoked Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, who took to Twitter to say that Bow Wow’s Houston events “are on our radar. Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1964 new cases and 17 more deaths.” He added a couple more thoughts, concluding with: “Concerts are not allowed in Houston at this time unless it is virtual. Please reschedule.”

Bow Wow took this personally. Apparently he believes he’s somehow become the scapegoat for a whole weekend’s worth of activity in Houston. He tweeted: “Safe to say the mayor of houston hates my guts. I cant believe i get the blame for a whole weekend. This is ridiculous.” Earlier today the mayor of Houston seemingly responded, saying: “Let me be very clear. I don’t dislike [Bow Wow]. While the city is in the midst of this pandemic nearly 2000 infected and 17 dying yesterday, this is not the time for concerts. Help us get past this virus and then do your thing. The same for other bars & clubs.”

So there you have it, another COVID era drama unfolding over something we wouldn’t have to spend any time talking about if people just waited a couple more months to put on a show again. You can read the tweets below.

These events that are scheduled with @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar. Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1964 new cases and 17 more deaths. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 17, 2021

Neither Houston nor any Texas city should be allowed to be a venue for concert promoters outside of this State because clubs/bars are allowed to reclassify as restaurants. Only legitimate restaurants should be open at this time. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 17, 2021

Concerts are not allowed in Houston at this time unless it is virtual. Please reschedule. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 17, 2021

Safe to say the mayor of houston hates my guts. I cant believe i get the blame for a whole weekend. This is ridiculous. — Bow Wow (@smoss) January 18, 2021

Let me be very clear. I don’t dislike @BowWowPromoTeam. While the city is in the midst of this pandemic nearly 2000 infected and 17 dying yesterday, this is not the time for concerts. Help us get past this virus and then do your thing. The same for other bars & clubs. st #COVID19 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 18, 2021

But wait there’s more. Zach Braff chimed in too!