Pearl Jam Cover Band Pearl Jamm Changes Name To Legal Jam After “Aggressive” Cease-And-Desist

Pearl Jamm, a Pearl Jam cover band in the UK, have been forced to change their name to “Legal Jam” after receiving an “aggressive” cease and desist letter from Pearl Jam’s legal team accusing them of “damaging the Pearl Jam brand.” “We are proud to announce our new name: ‘LEGAL JAM’ which we thought would be fitting and under which we will continue to perform the music of Pearl Jam in the most heartfelt and authentic way,” they announced in an official statement.

Legal Jam aren’t happy about their new name, though. “Pearl Jam has known about us for years,” bassist Richard Gaya tells Louder. “They’ve been in touch with us specifically about the 2018 Borderline gig and never before voiced any concerns, but they wait for a global pandemic to get in touch with us, and they do so through aggressive solicitor letters, rather than reaching out to us personally.”

“They have recently changed their manager, we don’t know if that’s relevant, but we have been told on several occasions — we have it in writing — that the band members are aware and have approved this action,” Gaya says, adding, “They’ve always been the band who stick up for the little guy, and now they’re taking on the little guy … It’s so out of keeping with Pearl Jam, and I think that’s where the outrage comes from.”